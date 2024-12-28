Matrix To Showcase Future-Ready Security Solutions At Intersec Dubai, 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vadodara, 27th December 2024: Matrix is thrilled to announce its participation in Intersec Dubai 2025, the premier global for security, emergency response, and safety. From January 14th to 16th at Booth CA-29, Saeed Hall 1, Matrix will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge, NDAA-compliant security solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of modern enterprises.



Offering End-to-end Cyber-secure Surveillance Solutions

Matrix, one of the first Indian companies to deliver end-to-end cyber-secure video surveillance solutions, is committed to safeguarding critical assets and sensitive data. Our video management software (VMS) has achieved cybersecurity certification and aligns with the OWASP Top 10 Desktop Security Risks.



Visitors to Intersec Dubai 2025 can experience the exceptional capabilities of Matrix's Project Series and Professional Series Bullet and Dome Cameras. These cameras are designed to meet OWASP ASVS 4.0 L2 standards, ensuring they adhere to the highest levels of cybersecurity. Additionally, they carry UL and CE certifications, showcasing their compliance with global safety and quality standards.



Matrix will showcase its All-Color Network Cameras, providing superior-quality color images even in low-light or no-light conditions, setting a new standard in video surveillance. With robust cybersecurity features, they deliver unmatched performance for enterprise-grade surveillance needs.

Our latest innovation, the Video Management Software Platform (VMSP), integrates NVR, server, and VMS into a unified platform for seamless surveillance management.

In addition, Matrix is also introducing new features across its solutions, including BACnet Integration for seamless communication with Building Management Systems (BMS) and WhatsApp Integration for instant notifications, enhancing user experience and operational efficiency in both Video Surveillance and Access Control, Time-Attendance systems.

Unified Access Control and Time-Attendance Solutions

Matrix's GDPR-compliant Access Control and Time-Attendance solutions offer a unified approach to managing physical security and workforce operations. With features like WhatsApp Integration, users can receive real-time alerts and notifications directly on the app, enhancing convenience and responsiveness.



Matrix COSEC ARGO FACE200T, an advanced facial recognition time-attendance terminal, delivers exceptional accuracy, fast identification speed, and high user capacity. With seamless connectivity through PoE and Ethernet, this device ensures efficient integration into enterprise systems.



Additionally, businesses can benefit from solutions tailored for specific needs, such as Visitor Management for secure and efficient handling of guests, and Canteen Management to streamline cafeteria operations. These innovations are designed to simplify processes, enhance productivity, and create a safer, smarter working environment.



Showcasing Innovation in the UAE Region



Matrix recognizes the unique security challenges faced by the Middle East as infrastructure projects and critical assets grow. Intersec Dubai provides an opportunity to engage with industry leaders and explore tailored solutions that meet the region's evolving demands. Matrix's comprehensive security offerings-from robust video surveillance to intelligent access control-are designed to enhance the safety and efficiency of enterprises. These solutions address the specific needs of Middle Eastern organizations, safeguarding both their physical assets and sensitive data with the highest level of protection.



Visit Matrix at Booth CA-29, Saeed Hall 1



Discover how Matrix is revolutionizing enterprise security with its future-ready solutions at Intersec Dubai 2025. Don't miss the chance to explore our NDAA-compliant portfolio, cyber-secure innovations, and intelligent solutions designed to empower your organization's security and operational efficiency.



