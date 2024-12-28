UN Security Council expresses concern about ‘negative impact of the Taliban’s policies and practices’ in Afghanistan

(MENAFN) The UN Security Council stated worries Friday about the circumstances in Afghanistan. "The members of the Security Council are deeply concerned with the continuing negative impact of the Taliban’s policies and practices that restrict the enjoyment by women and girls of their human rights and fundamental freedoms on Afghanistan’s peace, stability and development and its people," it declared in a statement.



The officials gathered December 12 for a Security Council conference on Afghanistan, where they verified their strong dedication to the supremacy, independence, lands integrity and national unity of Afghanistan.



The officials stressed the necessity to guarantee the "full, equal, meaningful and safe" members of women and girls in Afghanistan for the nation’s future and long-term improvement, and called on the Taliban to "swiftly" reverse these guidelines and action.



In accordance with the statement, the officials also voiced their "deep concern" for the terrible economic and humanitarian circumstances in Afghanistan.



