Ukrainian engaged in 162 conflicts with Russia's invading military on Friday, December 2.



The General Staff of Ukraine's stated this in a conflict update posted on Facebook, in line with Ukrinform.



The enemy launched 37 strikes on Ukrainian troops and settlements, dropping 48 guided aerial bombs. In addition to more than 5,100 assaults were made, including 222 using multiple rocket launchers, and over 1,900 drones were arranged for strikes.



The enemy lunched strikes close to Oleksandrivka, Popivka, Osoivka, Uhroidy, Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Lozova, Toretsk, Petrivka, Kostiantynopol, Oleksiivka, Zelene Pole, and Temyrivka.



On December 27, Ukrainian missile and artillery forces struck a concentration of enemy troops and military equipment, as well as a command center and an air defense system.



Close to Vovchansk in the Kharkiv area, the enemy started two attacks on Ukrainian locations.



In the Kupiansk area, five enemy assaults were recorded. Ukrainian troops repelled the enemy's attack close to Petropavlivka and Lozova.



