Beed Sarpanch Murder: Kin, Maha Oppn Parties, Social Groups Take Out Silent March

Beed (Maharashtra), Dec 28 (IANS) Various Opposition parties, social groups and non-government organisations in Maharashtra on Saturday took out a massive 'silent procession' to protest the murder of Massajog village Sarpanch, Santosh Pandit Deshmukh.

Deshmukh, 45, was kidnapped, brutally tortured and then killed near a windmill company because he was attempting to stop an extortion racket. His killing has sparked a massive furore in Maharashtra.

Sporting black masks or arm bands, carrying banners, placards and photos of Deshmukh, top leaders of various parties joined several thousands, including many women and youth for the silent march.

The silent march began from a statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and ended at the Beed Collectorate offices.

Among the participants were members of the bereaved Sarpanch's family, comprising his widow, teen daughter Vaibhavi, brother, sister and hundreds of villagers supporting them.

Besides, there were Maharashtra Swarajya Party President Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Bhosale, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) General Secretary and Mumbra-Kalwa (Thane) MLA Dr. Jitendra Awhad, NCP (SP) Beed MP Bajrang M. Sonawane, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ashthi MLA Suresh, Maratha leader and Shivba Sanghatana head Manoj Jarange-Patil, anti-graft crusader Anjali Damania, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, and local activists.

The posters-placards carried slogans demanding“justice for Deshmukh”, and arrest of the prime absconder-suspect Walmik Karad and two more, booking the mastermind/s behind the gruesome killing including a prominent ruling MahaYuti ally Nationalist Congress Party minister, plus others.

Deshmukh's killing shot into national headlines with top leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) calling on the Deshmukh family, offering solace and assuring that they would take up the issue with the Maharashtra and central governments, even as it was raised in the Assembly last week, and the government promised strict action.

Simultaneously, parts of Beed town and the Massajog village observed a spontaneous shutdown as the locals kept all business establishments, schools, colleges and other private offices shut to join the silent march.

The Marathi Kranti Thok Morcha has demanded that the Deshmukh murder case should be investigated on priority and the trial assigned to a fast-track court in Mumbai (instead of Beed) for transparency, ensuring the maximum punishment for all the accused, invoking the anti-corruption Act, etc.