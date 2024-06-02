Azerbaijani National Dances Presented In Ankara

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani national dances were presented at the concert of theCaucasian Dance Ensemble in Ankara, the capital of Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Before the concert program, information was given about theactivities of people of Azerbaijani descent and other Caucasianorigins in the dance circle operating in Ankara, mainly living inKars and Igdir regions of Turkiye.

Then there were the performances of the Caucasian DanceEnsemble. The ensemble performed collective and individual nationaldances of the Caucasian peoples, as well as presented a number oftheatrical dance scenes.

"Azerbaijan suite", "Naz eleme", "Uzundere", "Nalbaki" andothers dances were shown.

Director of Azerbaijan Culture Center Samir Abbasov made aspeech and said that the art of dance, which is an integral part ofour country's culture, is as old as the history of our nation. As aproof of this, he said that elements of group dance were alsoreflected in the paintings carved on the rocks in the settlementsof ancient people in the Gobustan region of Azerbaijan.