New Leadership Certificate to Empower Leaders at Sidra Medicine

Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) has marked the beginning of a new partnership with Sidra Medicine, by launching a Certificate in Strategic Leadership for 15 leaders at the women’s and children’s hospital. Offered through GU-Q’s Executive and Professional Education department, the five-month custom program will provide expert management coaching and business expertise to key personnel across all aspects of operations, preparing them to take on strategic and decision-making roles in enhancing its services.



The program, featuring a dynamic blend of online and in-person coursework, is delivered by Georgetown’s School of Continuing Studies and faculty from the School of Health’s Department of Health Management and Policy. This educational framework is enriched with practical insights from healthcare executives in the U.S. and from Sidra Medicine, creating a learning environment that bridges theory with real-world application.



Rodolph Boughaba, Associate Dean for Executive Education at GU-Q, emphasized the tailored nature of the program: "Designed with Sidra Medicine’s needs in mind, this program draws on Georgetown’s academic heritage to inspire innovative thinking. It incorporates case studies directly relevant to the hospital’s ongoing projects and challenges, offering hands-on problem-solving sessions led by experts in global healthcare landscapes.”



The curriculum is designed to enhance key leadership capabilities—including strategic thinking, decision-making proficiency, and effective communication. This ensures participants can directly apply advanced management techniques to improving patient outcomes and organizational efficiency in their daily operations.



Aysha Al-Kuwari, Director of the Talent Management Division at Sidra Medicine, thanked the healthcare organization’s CEO Dr. Iyabo Tinubu-Karch, for supporting the initiative, and Georgetown University for working with her team to develop a highly customized program which supports national priorities. "We are taking a decisive step towards cultivating a generation of national leaders and visionaries and upskilling them with the necessary training and strategic tools to strengthen our patient care programs and services. Together with partners like Georgetown University, we can continue to build a strong foundation of excellence in healthcare, research and medical education.”



Upon completion, graduates of the program will be equipped to lead and innovate, raising the standard of healthcare and medical research in Qatar.









