Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Winds And Dust In Rural Areas


6/1/2024 2:02:23 PM

Doha, Qatar: Department of Meteorology announced through its X page a warning of strong northwesterly winds inshore and offshore by tomorrow Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Pic by @qatarweather on X.

The department had previously announced a similar warning of misty to foggy at certain places causing poor horizontal visibility.

The department added that the strong wind may cause dust at times, especially in outdoor areas, urging citizens' caution.

The Peninsula

