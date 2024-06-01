Ariston Middle East Celebrates Sustainable Solutions in Oman on World Environment Day 2024

(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC) Muscat, 31st May 2024 - Marking the 51st World Environment Day, Ariston Middle East recognizes and celebrates the Omani Government’s efforts to promote sustainability, encouraging both public and private sectors to adopt greener solutions.

“We commend Oman for its significant strides in environmental awareness over the past years. The government’s policies strongly advocate for clean energy and reducing carbon footprints, inspiring government bodies, private companies, and individuals to take environmental protection measures. We are grateful to our customers who have chosen energy-efficient water heating systems,” said Alberto Torner, Head of Ariston Group in the Middle East, Turkey, and Caucasus.

The 2023 annual report released in March 2024 reports on the Group's progress in this area. While the target is to save 100 million tons of CO2 emissions by 2030 - the Group’s centenary year, the company’s achievement up to 2023 has already reached savings of 26.5 m tons due to renewable and high-efficiency products developed over years of R&D investment.

Smart Sustainable Comfort for a better future is one of the pillars of the Ariston Group’s strategy. The company avoided 26 million tons of CO2 emissions, an increase of 7 million tons compared to the 2020 base year. In renewable technologies, 49% of its revenues now come from these sources, a 4 percentage point rise from 2022, as compared to the 51% from fossil fuel products. Additionally, 75% of its revenues are derived from H2-ready gas boilers, marking a 40 percentage point increase from 2022, with 20% of these boilers certified H2-ready, significantly contributing to gas boiler revenues in Europe. These achievements highlight Ariston Group's steadfast dedication to reducing environmental impact and leading the market in renewable and hydrogen-ready technologies. The company continues to push the boundaries of innovation and sustainability, ensuring a better future and the Middle East division is committed to it.

Many institutions in Oman showcase the sustainable range of Ariston products. The Institute of Public Administration Headquarters in Al Khuwair, for example, benefits from Ariston’s hybrid system that combines solar heating with electrical backup. This large complex includes IPA offices, retail outlets, and an Intercity Hotel. Other significant sites with solar heating systems supported by electrical systems include the Alila Resort in Salalah and Green Adventure Peak Resort.

Ariston’s heat pumps, another sustainable solution, have been deployed in a wide range of projects including hotels, buildings, villas, offices, and shopping centers throughout the region. Heat pumps use a thermodynamic cycle to heat water by extracting heat from the air, reversing the natural heat flow. A refrigerant fluid (R417A and R410A), through changes in state, compression, and expansion cycles, extracts heat from the air at low temperatures and transfers it to domestic water at higher temperatures. This process is the reverse of what is used in refrigerators. By harnessing free and ecological heat directly from the air and water, heat pumps are a prime example of environmentally harmonious technology. The Ariston Group has a focus on developing heat pump technology.

The Nizwa Museum uses heat pumps to heat water within its facility. Located in Nizwa, a key cultural hub in Oman, the museum is a landmark for locals and visitors. Commissioned by Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said, the museum celebrates the country's economic, cultural, and social renaissance since the 1970s. Ariston Middle East installed two air-to-water heat pumps at the museum to meet its water heating needs. The system features a suction gas-cooled rotary compressor equipped with refrigerant R417A and operates silently. The heat pump ensures optimal energy savings, operating at a COP of 4.7, while keeping electric consumption as low as 25% compared to traditional electric heating.

“We are pleased to leverage Ariston Group’s continuous investment in technological innovation to introduce sustainable products. We are delighted with how these solutions have been embraced in Oman,” added Torner.



