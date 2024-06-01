Mindy Kaling Talks About Reprising Her Kelly Kapoor Role In ‘The Office’ Reboot

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, June 1 (IANS) Indo-American Mindy Kaling, who has been a torchbearer for diversity and right representation, has talked about whether she would ever revisit her character Kelly Kapoor from 'The Office' and how she's feeling about the new spinoff series.

"It's been such a long time since I've acted as Kelly Kapoor that I'm like, 'Oh, I'd have to get into character' -- not to sound method," said Kaling.

The actress added: "But I'm like, 'What would she be like? At my age?' "

Regardless of the intricacies of what Kelly Kapoor of today would look like, Kaling affirmed that if the question ever arose, she would "of course" consider it, reports people.

"For that group of people, I would definitely - I'd be open to it."

As for the spinoff series, which was announced earlier this month, will have Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore, Kaling said: "I think it's gonna be great."

"I don't have anything to do with it, but I'm a big fan of the people behind the scenes, so I think it'll be good," she said, referring to Greg Daniels, who originally adapted the British version of the sitcom, and Michael Koman, who are leading the force on the spinoff.