Swiss Cities Vie To Host Next Eurovision

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss cities have until the end of June to apply to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2025. The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) has sent out detailed application dossiers to interested cities. The decision on the venue will be announced at the end of August.

This content was published on May 31, 2024 - 10:18 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Following Nemo's sensational victory, the next Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) will be held in Switzerland in mid-May 2025. The SBC – SWI swissinfo's parent company – has not yet announced which cities plan to apply for host status. The catalogue of requirements for hosts will not be made public, the SBC announced on Thursday.

The cities, together with the respective venue operators and the cantons, have until the end of June to prepare their bid dossier on the basis of the so-called“City Bid Book”. The host city should then be announced at the end of August.

+ Read more: Top politician tells 'corrupt' Eurovision to stay away from Bern

A twelve-member SBC working group had already formed to carry out preparatory work before Nemo's victory. Organising the world's largest music competition in just one year is a mammoth task, wrote the SBC.



The extensive catalogue of requirements of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) for the applicant cities had been 'Swissified'. At the same time, the working group is currently working on the final project structure of the ESC.



Adapted from German by DeepL/kc

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.



If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .



External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

News More Interest in Geneva Motor Show sputters

This content was published on May 31, 2024 Though a large audience attended the 2024 edition, next year's show is in question, due to poor signals from the market.

Read more: Interest in Geneva Motor Show sputters More Switzerland to intensify border checks during sporting events

This content was published on May 31, 2024 In the context of events including the European Football Championships and the summer Olympics, border security will be increased.

Read more: Switzerland to intensify border checks during sporting events More Integration of Credit Suisse into UBS now complete

This content was published on May 31, 2024 Credit Suisse AG was formally integrated into UBS AG on Friday, with the former being subsequently deleted from Canton Zurich's commercial register.

Read more: Integration of Credit Suisse into UBS now complete More Pharma firm Takeda to cut up to 120 Swiss jobs

This content was published on May 31, 2024 Up to 10% of employees at its Opfikon location will be let go as part of an efficiency programme, the company announced.

Read more: Pharma firm Takeda to cut up to 120 Swiss jobs More No relief from bloated Swiss drug prices

This content was published on May 31, 2024 Medication prices have risen again in the past year, but experts expect that countermeasures will be taken.

Read more: No relief from bloated Swiss drug prices More China's participation in Ukraine peace summit in doubt

This content was published on May 31, 2024 A lack of participation by China would be seen as a setback for the conference planned to take place in June.

Read more: China's participation in Ukraine peace summit in doubt More Fighter jets to use Swiss motorway as runway

This content was published on May 31, 2024 Eight jets will be involved in the exercise, for which a stretch of motorway will be closed for up to 36 hours.

Read more: Fighter jets to use Swiss motorway as runway More Salt intake in Switzerland too high owing to ready meals

This content was published on May 30, 2024 Switzerland's average salt consumption is around 75% above the recommended five grams per day, according to a study.

Read more: Salt intake in Switzerland too high owing to ready meals More UBS fined CHF50,000 for suspected money-laundering negligence

This content was published on May 30, 2024 Switzerland's finance ministry has fined UBS bank CHF50,000 after employees allegedly failed to report red flags of money laundering over several years.

Read more: UBS fined CHF50,000 for suspected money-laundering negligence More Switzerland received more than 400 extradition requests last year

This content was published on May 30, 2024 Switzerland received 430 requests for the extradition of criminals last year, an increase of over a quarter compared to 2022.

Read more: Switzerland received more than 400 extradition requests last year

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo