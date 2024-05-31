WCM-Q Supports World No Tobacco Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Leading population experts at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) have voiced their support for World No Tobacco Day, an initiative of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Established by the WHO in 1987, World No Tobacco Day is observed annually on May 31 to raise awareness of the health risks associated with tobacco use and to promote effective policies for reducing global tobacco consumption. Tobacco use remains a major health concern and is one of the leading causes of non-communicable diseases and death worldwide due to the harmful chemicals in tobacco products.

The theme for 2024, 'Protecting Children from Tobacco Industry Interference,' aims to safeguard future generations and ensure a continued decline in tobacco use. This year's focus highlights the alarming trend of the tobacco industry's targeted marketing towards youth.

Tobacco is consumed in various ways, including smoke inhalation through cigarettes, pipes, and cigars; waterpipe smoking (also called shisha, narghile, hubble-bubble, and hookah); electronic cigarettes; and smokeless tobacco, which is chewed, sniffed, or sucked. Despite these different methods, manufactured cigarettes remain the most commonly consumed tobacco product worldwide. All forms of tobacco contain nicotine, which can lead to addiction to tobacco products, which can lead to many health problems.

WHO reports that tobacco use is a major risk factor for cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, over 20 different types or subtypes of cancer, and many other chronic conditions. Annually, tobacco use claims over 8 million lives, with most of these deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries which are frequently targeted by aggressive tobacco industry marketing and interference.

Dr. Sohaila Cheema, assistant dean for Institute for Population Health (IPH) and associate professor of clinical population health sciences at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q), said:“Current data shows that an estimated 37 million youth aged 13-15 years are using tobacco worldwide. We know that that most adult tobacco users begin to use tobacco products as children or young adults. Globally, we are currently seeing an alarming increase in the use of newer products like e-cigarettes (vapes), snuff, heated tobacco products, sucking on nicotine patches. These products have high youth appeal. The tobacco industry is also packaging tobacco in new forms like candy- flavoured products and there is evidence that some tobacco companies are actively targeting schools, children and young adults in certain jurisdictions.”

Dr. Ziyad Mahfoud, professor of research in population health sciences at WCM-Q, said although wrongfully perceived as less harmful than cigarette smoking, shisha smoking is associated with many significant health risks such as exposure to high levels of carbon monoxide, heavy metals and carcinogens, leading to the development of chronic diseases.

“Research has shown that certain toxicants and carcinogens are found in higher levels in shisha smoking as compared to cigarette smoking,” he said.“In addition, the long duration of a shisha smoking session increases the intake of such substances and hence can amplify the health risk associated with it. Moreover, electronic cigarettes or vaping products contain substances that can cause many health risks. Many users reported complications from smoking, the liquid inside the device, and even device exploding.”