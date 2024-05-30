Global orange juice market confronts unprecedented crisis as prices rise

(MENAFN) The global orange juice market is currently experiencing an unprecedented crisis, driven by a confluence of adverse weather conditions and pest infestations that have severely impacted orange crops, particularly in Brazil, the world's leading exporter of oranges. This unfortunate series of events has led to a surge in orange juice prices to record levels, prompting manufacturers to explore alternative sources such as tangerines to mitigate the impact on supply.



The surge in orange juice prices has been ongoing since late 2022, following the devastation caused by a hurricane and subsequent cold snap in Florida, the primary citrus-producing region in the United States, which is the world's second-largest orange producer. However, the rate of increase escalated significantly in recent months, fueled by concerns over a poor harvest in Brazil. This has instigated widespread panic within the market, leading to heightened volatility in orange juice futures.



Trading on the Intercontinental Exchange in New York, orange juice concentrate contracts have reached unprecedented heights, currently trading at USD4.92 per pound, nearly double their price compared to the previous year. Industry experts, including Kees Coles, President of the International Fruit and Vegetable Juice Association, have described the situation as a crisis of unparalleled magnitude, surpassing even major frost events and hurricanes in severity.



The severity of the shortage has raised apprehensions about the potential impact on consumers and the broader orange juice industry. Typically, manufacturers have been able to navigate taste and flavor discrepancies across seasons by blending old stocks of frozen orange juice with fresh batches. However, the current supply constraints may necessitate more substantial adaptations within the industry, potentially reshaping its dynamics in the long term.

MENAFN30052024000045015682ID1108276079