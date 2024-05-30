Azerbaijan, Iran Review Advancements In Recent Agreements Concerning Hydroelectric Power Facilities

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The implementation of the agreements reached between Azerbaijanand Iran was discussed, Azernews reports.

On May 29, Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Shahin Mustafayevand Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, MehrdadBazrpash, engaged in a telephone conversation. During thediscussion, Deputy Prime Minister Mustafayev extended condolencesto Iran for the tragic helicopter crash that resulted in the deathof President Ebrahim Raisi and accompanying officials. Bazrpash, inturn, expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani officials for theirpresence at the farewell ceremony for President Raisi, both in Bakuand Tehran. Additionally, the Iranian minister congratulatedAzerbaijan on its Independence Day, celebrated on May 28th.

It's worth noting that an event commemorating the commissioningof the Khudafarin hydrocomplex and the inauguration of the GizGalasi hydrocomplex took place between Iran and Azerbaijan. TheIranian side highlighted that approximately 5.5 trillion rials(equivalent to about $131 million) were invested in the Giz Galasihydrocomplex. This dam will manage a total of two billion cubicmeters of water annually, with one billion cubic meters allocatedfor Azerbaijan and the other billion for Iran.

The unfortunate helicopter crash occurred on May 19, whilePresident Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz ProvinceImam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan ProvinceGovernor-General Malek Rahmati were en route from Khudafarin toTabriz. Tragically, President Raisi and the entire delegationperished in the accident.