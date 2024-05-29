               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Palestinian President, French Counterpart Discuss Latest Developments In Gaza


5/29/2024 7:28:48 PM

Ramallah: President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, discussed, during a phone call on Wednesday, with French President Emmanuel Macron, the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, and the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

During the call, Abbas stressed the position of the State of Palestine, which calls for an immediate halt to the Israeli aggression, the entry of humanitarian and medical aid into the Gaza Strip to prevent a humanitarian famine, the complete withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, an end to the aggression against the cities, villages and camps of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and the release of Palestinian funds.

The Peninsula

