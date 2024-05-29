Palestinian President, French Counterpart Discuss Latest Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, discussed, during a phone call on Wednesday, with French President Emmanuel Macron, the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, and the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

During the call, Abbas stressed the position of the State of Palestine, which calls for an immediate halt to the Israeli aggression, the entry of humanitarian and medical aid into the Gaza Strip to prevent a humanitarian famine, the complete withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, an end to the aggression against the cities, villages and camps of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and the release of Palestinian funds.



Turkish president criticizes international community's silence on Gaza Brazil withdraws its ambassador to Israel

Read Also