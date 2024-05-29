Local West Virginia Business Owners Jessica And Martin Herbert Named To NSBA Leadership Council

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va., May 29, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Marty and Jessica Herbert, Herbert Insights & Innovations LLC (HI&I), Shepherdstown, West Virginia, were recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Marty and Jessica, recognized leaders in the small-business community, join the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.







“As a small-business owner, I am confronted everyday with the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Marty.“Joining NSBA's Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

With a combined experience of nearly 50 years in government contracting, accounting and finance, process improvement, and data analysis, Jessica and Marty established Herbert Insights & Innovations earlier this year with the goal of giving back to the business community through their B2B services as well as their interest in the local area's human capital. HI&I seeks not only to help other businesses work through their business process problems, but also desires to help bridge the gap of knowledge that exists between business operations and early-career professionals.

The Herberts joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of their efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how access to capital will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

“I am proud to have Marty and Jessica as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken.“They came to us highly recommended and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

Herbert Insights & Innovations is a woman-owned small business founded in 2024 in the eastern panhandle of WV. The company provides services and technology solutions in the areas of: business process improvement , policy optimization , data analysis and management, fractional CFO/CAO support, and government contracts compliance.

