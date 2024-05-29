Wealth Dynamix and Oxford Risk forge strategic partnership to revolutionise client engagement with behavioural science

(MENAFN- Perceptiona) 29th May 2024 – Wealth Dynamix, a leading provider of Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions for wealth managers, today announced a strategic partnership with Oxford Risk, experts in behavioural finance and financial well-being. This powerful collaboration will empower wealth management firms to leverage the science of decision-making to personalise client interactions for better engagement, grow and retain assets under management, and attain regulatory peace of mind.

Leveraging behavioural insights for exceptional client experiences

Wealth Dynamix's industry-leading CLM platform, combined with Oxford Risk's deep understanding of client behaviour, unlocks a new level of engagement for wealth managers. By integrating behavioural science principles into the client lifecycle, firms can:

• Streamline risk assessments through intuitive interfaces that foster transparency and trust

• Enhance onboarding processes by removing the need to re-key information between multiple systems, and providing a streamlined customer experience

• Deliver data-driven investment strategies aligned with client risk suitability and long-term goals

• Personalise communications to resonate with individual client preferences and risk tolerances

Unlocking the power of behavioural finance

Gary Linieres, CEO & Co-Founder of Wealth Dynamix, commented:

"We are thrilled to partner with Oxford Risk to equip wealth managers with the tools they need to build stronger client relationships and deliver superior investment outcomes. By combining our expertise in CLM with Oxford Risk's behavioural finance solutions, we are empowering wealth managers to take a truly client-centric approach."

Additionally, Oxford Risk’s Chief Client Officer, James Pereira-Stubbs says, “Wealth Dynamix and Oxford Risk is a great partnership, easing the implementation of a best-in-breed solution for wealth managers, banks, and financial institutions. We’re delighted to be working with the Wealth Dynamix team which will enhance the value we offer our clients by seamlessly integrating our solution into Wealth Dynamix’s fantastic product suite.”





