Vietnam sees 21 percent growth in agro-forestry-fishery exports in January-May

(MENAFN) The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development revealed that Vietnam's export of agro-forestry-fishery products surged by 21 percent to an estimated USD25 billion during the period from January to May, compared to the same period last year, according to a report from a Vietnamese news agency.



The report highlights that the sector also enjoyed a substantial trade surplus of approximately USD6.53 billion, representing a remarkable increase of 64.5 percent year-on-year. This surplus underscores the competitiveness and strength of Vietnam's agro-forestry-fishery exports in the international market.



Breaking down the export revenues by category, agricultural products witnessed a notable increase of 27.7 percent, reaching USD13.11 billion, while forestry products recorded a robust growth of 22.7 percent, totaling USD6.58 billion. Despite a modest rise of 3.6 percent, fishery exports still contributed significantly with USD3.5 billion in revenues, while husbandry exports saw a 5.6 percent increase, amounting to USD199 million.



The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has expressed confidence that Vietnam's agro-forestry-fishery sector is well-positioned to achieve its export revenue target of USD54-55 billion for the entire year, as set by the prime minister. This optimistic outlook reflects the government's commitment to supporting and promoting the growth of the agricultural industry, which plays a vital role in Vietnam's economy and sustains the livelihoods of millions of people across the country.

