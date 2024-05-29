Raashii Khanna Says It's Not Tough To Act In A Horror Film, But Directing One Is Hard

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Raashii Khanna, who has essayed the role of Dr Maya in the Tamil comedy horror film

'Aranmanai 4', shared that it's not tough to act in a horror film

, but the direction is very tough.

Raashii was present in Mumbai along with her co-star Tamannaah Bhatia, director Sundar C. and producer Khushbu Sundar ahead of the movie's release in Hindi.

While interacting with the media, Raashii, who last featured in 'Yodha' shared: "I love watching horror films, so for the first time in 'Aranmanai 3' I had watched how horror films are made. It's not that tough to act in a horror film, but the direction is very tough."

"The captain of our ship, Sundar C. sir is the master of that craft. He knows exactly what he wants and how he wants it. In this film both horror and comedy are strengths, not one overpowers the other, so I feel it is the perfect horror comedy film," said Raashii.

She concluded: "Apart from me and Tamannaah, there are wonderful comedians who have done amazing work in this film."

Directed by Sundar C., 'Aranmanai 4' stars Sundar himself, alongside Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, and Delhi Ganesh among others. It is produced by Khushbu Sundar under the banner of Avni Cinemax.

The Hindi version is scheduled to release in the theatres on May 31.

Meanwhile, Raashii also has 'The Sabarmati Report', 'Telusu Kada' and 'Methavi' in the pipeline.