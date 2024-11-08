Ukrainian Recruits Undergoing Tactical Training In UK General Staff Report

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian recruits are currently undergoing tactical field training in the United Kingdom under the guidance of international instructors.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on their page, accompanied by photos of the training exercises, as per Ukrinform.

The training is part of the multinational Operation INTERFLEX, a key component of basic military training. The exercises are led by instructors from Lithuania, Estonia, and other partner countries.

During field exercises, learn a variety of skills, including: individual movement on the battlefield, movement in pairs, small groups, methods of movement and deployment in the terrain, actions under the influence of enemy fire, etc.

UKforin

“Practicing tactical skills in the field is essential for military training. This increases their combat readiness and confidence in their actions,” the General Staff emphasized.

As reported earlier, operation INTERFLEX is a UK-led multinational training initiative designed for Ukrainian service members with limited or no prior military experience. Over the past two years, more than 40,000 Ukrainian service members have been trained through this program.