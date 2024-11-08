Victims Of Israeli Aggression On Lebanon Rises To 3,117 Dead And 13,888 Wounded

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The Lebanese of announced on Friday that the number of of Israeli aggression on Lebanon, since October of last year until now, has risen to 3,117 dead and 13,888 wounded.



The ministry said in a statement that the Israeli entity's raids last Thursday left 15 dead and 69 wounded.

Lebanon has been exposed to Israeli aggression for a year, the pace of which has increased since the end of last September, killing and wounding thousands of civilians and the displacement of more than a million people.