Qatar Participates In 2024 Asian Family Conference In Singapore
11/8/2024 7:25:27 PM
QNA
Singapore: The State of Qatar has participated in the 2024 Asian Family Conference, held in the Republic of Singapore, under the title (Strong and Resilient Asian Families: Challenges and Opportunities).
The State of Qatar was represented at the conference by the Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family HE Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim bin Ahmed Al Thani.
On the sidelines of the conference, HE Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim bin Ahmed Al Thani met with HE Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Social and Family Development, Second Minister for Health, and Minister Responsible for Islamic Affairs in the Republic of Singapore.
During the meeting, common issues related to the family were discussed.
