DOE, Georgia Power To Provide Funding To Install Southwire Product Across Georgia

(MENAFN- 3BL) Southwire's ongoing collaboration with utility provider Georgia Power has led to a funding grant to enhance the electrical Grid throughout the state of Georgia, including the installation Southwire's C7® Overhead Conductor. Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company and serves 2.7 million customers across Georgia.

Georgia Power, a longstanding customer of Southwire, has received a grant from the Department of (DOE) as a part of the Grid Resilience Innovation Partnership (GRIP) program. The $160 million grant will serve as an in grid enhancement in the state of Georgia.

Funding from the GRIP program is allocated for enhancing grid capabilities with advanced conductors, addressing the need within the electrical industry to expand transmission through utilizing advanced technology in existing pathways. Southwire's aluminum-conductor composite-supported (ACCS) technology is the perfect fit for a cost-effective strategy to supply power via existing infrastructure.

Southwire is not only responsible for the ACCS technology and C7® product that will be used in this project. The company also endorsed Georgia Power's application to the DOE, signaling a collaboration with the utility provider with the potential to inspire future similar partnerships among peers to continue this innovation.

