Minister Of Culture Opens Inaugural Doha Photography Festival

Doha, Qatar: of Culture HE Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani opened today, November 8, the inaugural "Doha Photography Festival", which is held as part of the cultural season activities, and is organized by the Qatar Photography Center affiliated to the of Culture.

It will continue until November 13, with the participation of 8 international companies specialized in photography cameras.

The opening of the festival, which is held opposite Darb Al Saai in Umm Salal, was attended by the Minister of Labour HE Dr. Ali bin Saeed bin Samikh Al Marri, and Minister of Social Development and Family HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, the Chairman of the Qatar Press Center Saad bin Mohammed Al Rumaihi, and Secretary-General of the Qatar National Archives Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Buainain.

The festival includes holding several personal and group exhibitions, of old photos and cameras, in addition to a place dedicated to displaying film images, and a main theater where lectures and seminars are held by international photographers, in addition to organizing workshops and interactive platforms for the public.

On this occasion, Assistant Undersecretary for Cultural Affairs at the Ministry of Culture Dr. Ghanem bin Mubarak Al Ali, said in a statement, "The launch of the Doha Photography Festival in its first edition comes within the cultural season, and aims to promote the art of photography by highlighting the importance of this type of photography as a means of expression and documentation, in addition to inspiring society through the stories and experiences of photographers, and organizing workshops to enhance and build capabilities in society," considering the festival a meeting place for photographers and creators, where photographers and international companies specialized in the field of photography meet under one roof.

He said that the ministry seeks, through the Doha Photography Festival, to promote photographic heritage and culture, by displaying old cameras and photos, and developing the skills of photographers.

For his part, Director of the Qatar Photography Center Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain said, "The festival seeks to provide a platform for displaying works, as it will include more than 30 photography exhibitions, allowing local photographers to communicate with the public," noting the participation of a group of international companies, including Canon, Nikon, and Sony, in addition to local and Gulf shops specializing in photography equipment, which enriches the experience of participants and visitors alike.