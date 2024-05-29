Nocs Of West Asian Countries Meet In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The meeting of the National Olympic Committees (NOC) of West Asian countries was held today, which was organized by the Qatar Olympic Committee in cooperation with the Olympic Council of Asia, with the participation of representatives of 12 Olympic Committees for the West Asian region, from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, the Emirates, the Sultanate of Oman, Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait and Syria, in addition to Qatar, the host country.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Thani bin Abdul Rahman Al Kuwari, Second Vice President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Vice President of the Olympic Council of Asia for the West Asia region, in the presence of Hussein Al Muslim, Director General of the Olympic Council of Asia, Vinod Tiwari, Acting Director General of the Olympic Council of Asia, and representatives of the Olympic Committees of the West Asia region.