The Smarter E Europe: PV, Storage, E-Car And Heat Pumps - A Strong Team

(BUSINESS WIRE )-- Visitors to The smarter E Europe, Europe's Largest Alliance of Exhibitions for the Energy Industry, will find out how private consumers can become self-sufficient in electricity, heat and transport in a smart way and how this creates new business opportunities for installers and system providers. The smarter E Europe combines the four trade fairs Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe and takes place from June 19 to 21 at Messe München. Around 3,000 exhibitors and more than 115,000 visitors from all over the world are expected in 19 exhibition halls and on an outdoor area.

There are around 19.3 million residential buildings in Germany. More than half of these will need to be renovated and equipped with photovoltaics over the next 20 years. But residential buildings also play a central role in solar expansion throughout Europe. Everywhere, solar systems are being installed with storage systems, as this allows the solar power generated to be used as needed.

Increasing electrification in the transport and heating sectors

Solar power has been generated and stored to supply the home, but what else can it be used for? For the increasingly popular electric car. In the home system, battery electric vehicles as well as heat pumps can be charged and operated cost-effectively and climate-neutrally with the solar power. In Germany, 51 percent more heat pumps were sold last year than in 2022. With the adoption of the EU Heat Pump Action Plan, this development will continue dynamically. The combination of PV, a storage system, electric car and heat pump forms an effective network of electricity-generating, electricity-storing and electricity-consuming units.

An interplay of components and trade disciplines

The industry offers a wide range of components - from PV systems and intelligent wall boxes to smart meters and much more. However, successfully building a comprehensive energy system requires not only interaction between the individual components, but also smooth cooperation between the electrical trade, plumbing, heating and air conditioning technology (HVAC) and other trades.

Optimize self-consumption, relieve the grid

The electricity system requires a high degree of flexibility in order to be able to provide a renewable energy supply 24/7. Flexible small consumers with their own home energy systems can make a major contribution to keeping electricity generation and consumption in balance while optimizing their own consumption at low cost.

Dynamic electricity tariffs: Supply meets demand

Dynamic electricity tariffs are another way of better coordinating supply and demand. Consumers base their consumption on the current electricity prices, which change depending on supply and demand. From 2025, all electricity suppliers in Germany will be obliged to offer their customers a dynamic electricity tariff. Prerequisite for this is the installation of a smart meter.

The smarter E Europe

"Accelerating Integrated Energy Solutions" - under this motto, The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest trade fair alliance for the energy industry, focuses on cross-industry solutions for a 24/7 renewable energy supply in the electricity, heating and transport sectors. The smarter E Europe combines four trade fairs and will take place from June 19-21, 2024 at Messe München.

