Flights Resume For Syrian Hajj Pilgrims After 13-Year Hiatus

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, May 29 (NNN-SANA) – The first flight carrying Syrian pilgrims to the Saudi city of Jeddah, for the Hajj pilgrimage, departed Damascus yesterday, marking the resumption of the service after a 13-year suspension.

The flight, transporting 270 pilgrims, also signifies the kick-off of Syria's 2024 Hajj season, following the restoration of diplomatic ties between Syria and Saudi Arabia last year, according to Syrian Director General of Civil Aviation, Bassem Mansour, as quoted in the report.

Authorities ensured a smooth and careful travel experience for the pilgrims, most of whom are elderly, from entering Damascus International Airport to boarding and takeoff, Mansour added.

Earlier this week, the Saudi government appointed its first ambassador to Syria since 2012.

During the period of severed ties, Syrian pilgrims seeking to perform the Hajj were required to obtain visas from neighbouring countries.– NNN-SANA

