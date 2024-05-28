Abyde Announces Partnership With Heritage Dental Group To Ensure Seamless HIPAA And OSHA Compliance During Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Abyde, a leading provider of healthcare compliance solutions, today announced its new relationship with Heritage Dental Group (HDG), a rapidly growing Dental Service Organization (DSO). Abyde's comprehensive HIPAA and OSHA compliance platform will empower HDG to streamline compliance efforts as it expands its network of dental practices across the South.

“As HDG scales its operations, maintaining robust compliance with HIPAA and OSHA regulations is paramount,” said Mike Rizzo, Director of National Accounts.“Our user-friendly platform will provide HDG with the tools and resources they need to efficiently manage compliance across their entire organization, allowing them to focus on delivering exceptional patient care.”

Key Benefits of the Abyde-HDG Partnership:

Simplified Compliance Management: Abyde's automated platform streamlines HIPAA and OSHA training, policy management, risk assessments, and audit preparation workflows.

Scalability for Growth: The Abyde platform scales effortlessly to accommodate HDG's expanding network of dental practices and continue its culture of compliance

Enhanced Patient Privacy & Safety: Abyde ensures HDG complies with the latest HIPAA and OSHA regulations, safeguarding sensitive patient data and promoting a safe work environment.

“Abyde's innovative solutions will be instrumental in supporting our ongoing growth,” said Heather Foster, CEO of Heritage Dental Group.“By prioritizing compliance, we can ensure our staff and patients have the peace of mind they deserve while focusing on delivering exceptional dental care.”

About Abyde

Abyde is a leading provider of healthcare compliance solutions. The company's user-friendly platform empowers healthcare organizations to streamline HIPAA and OSHA compliance efforts, mitigate risk, and improve patient safety. Abyde serves many healthcare providers, from single-practice dentists to large DSOs.

About Heritage Dental Group

Heritage Dental Group (HDG) is a Dental Service Organization (DSO) dedicated to supporting the success of established, high-performing dental practices. HDG provides a comprehensive suite of services, including business operations, marketing, human resources, and financial management, allowing dentists to focus on patient care.

