President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan Has Always Promoted Legitimate Interests And Concerns Of Small Island Developing States

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Azerbaijan has always been in solidarity with the Small IslandDeveloping States (SIDS) and promoted their legitimate interestsand concerns," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in hisaddress to the participants of the 4th International Conference onSmall Island Developing States“Charting the Course TowardResilient Prosperity” held in Antigua and Barbuda, Azernews reports.

"During the 4-year-long Azerbaijani Chairmanship to theNon-Aligned Movement (NAM), we spared no effort to advance theMovement's agenda.

Leading the NAM gave Azerbaijan an opportunity to betterunderstand the needs and concerns of all its Member States,including SIDS," the head of state noted.