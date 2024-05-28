Radisson Opens First Radisson Brand Hotel In Oman

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Muscat: Radisson Hotel Group has expanded its global portfolio with the launch of Radisson Hotel Muscat Panorama, the group's first Radisson-branded property in Oman's capital, Muscat.

The new hotel features 165 rooms and suites, catering to both business and leisure travellers.

Radisson Hotel Group Middle East, Africa (MEA) and South East Asia Pacific (SEAP) chief operating officer Tim Cordon said:“The opening of Radisson Hotel Muscat Panorama reinforces our commitment to providing premium hospitality and experiences, as we continue to grow our portfolio across the Middle East.”

Situated in the centre of Muscat, Radisson Hotel Muscat Panorama offers guests a prime location with views of the Al Hajar mountains and the Arabian Sea.

The hotel's strategic position provides convenient access to popular shopping areas, cultural landmarks such as Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque and Al Alam Palace, and natural attractions including beaches and historic forts.

The hotel's proximity to the international airport means guests can reach the hotel within nearly 15 minutes via car or taxi.

Radisson Hotel Muscat Panorama further offers amenities such as a spa, a fitness centre, and an indoor pool, designed to enhance the guest experience.

The hotel's spa facilities, which include separate areas for men and women, offer massages and treatments complemented by a sauna, whirlpool, and steam rooms.

In addition, the hotel has multiple dining options to cater to guests' diverse tastes, from 'Al Muzen's' international cuisine along with a setting suitable for families to a casual space at 'Friends Café' in the hotel's lobby for quick bites.

Guests can also access the 'Casa Di Bacco', which offers a curated selection of spirits and cigars.

Meanwhile, the hotel also has a pool bar with various cocktail and snack options, combined with panoramic views of the city.

Radisson Hotel Muscat Panorama general manager Mohammed Keshreh said:“Our vision for Radisson Hotel Muscat Panorama was to create a place where comfort meets luxury in the centre of this beautiful city.

"We are excited to welcome guests and offer them an unforgettable experience of premium Omani hospitality combined with Radisson's distinct service.”

