Zaha Cultural Centre Receives King's Order For Excellence Of The First Degree

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Alia Tabbaa, chairperson of the Zaha Cultural Centre, on Monday congratulated the centre for receiving the King Abdullah II Order for Excellence of the First Degree. Princess Alia extended her congratulations to all the employees at the centre on the occasion of receiving the order, for the centre's role in encouraging volunteer work and activities, and in motivating children to innovate and create gardens, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. Princess Alia also appreciated the efforts of all the employees at the centre, expressing her gratitude for the efforts of the centre's CEO Rania Sbeih.







