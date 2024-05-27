               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Zaha Cultural Centre Receives King's Order For Excellence Of The First Degree


5/27/2024 11:26:13 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Alia Tabbaa, chairperson of the Zaha Cultural Centre, on Monday congratulated the centre for receiving the King Abdullah II Order for Excellence of the First Degree. Princess Alia extended her congratulations to all the employees at the centre on the occasion of receiving the order, for the centre's role in encouraging volunteer work and activities, and in motivating children to innovate and create gardens, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. Princess Alia also appreciated the efforts of all the employees at the centre, expressing her gratitude for the efforts of the centre's CEO Rania Sbeih.



MENAFN27052024000028011005ID1108263773


Jordan Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search