Slovak Government And Doctors Report Improvement In Fico's Health After Assassination Attempt

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition is improving after surviving an assassination attempt.

According to Ukrinform, this was announced by the government on Monday, Reuters reports.

"According to the results of the examinations, today's meeting of the medical council confirmed a gradual improvement in the health of the Prime Minister," the Slovak government said without further details.

In addition, Fico's condition was reported to have improved on Monday at Roosevelt University Hospital.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was hospitalised in serious condition on 15 May as a result of gunshot wounds. It happened after a government meeting in the city of Handlova. After the attack, Fico underwent two surgeries.

The Interior Ministry said that the attacker shot Fico five times. Slovak police have charged 71-year-old Juraj C.

On 18 May, a court in the Slovak city of Pezinok ruled that the suspect in the attempted murder of Fico would be held in custody until the trial.

Photo: TASR/Jaroslav Novák