AVTODOM Ducati together with Ducati Club Moscow invite speed lovers to a summer motorcycle rally

(MENAFN- Abtodom) AVTODOM Ducati together with Ducati Club Moscow will hold a summer motorcycle rally on June 1, 2024. The gathering of guests will take place at 11:00 on Andreevskaya embankment, at the observation deck of the Russian Academy of Sciences. A column of motorcyclists of the AVTODOM Ducati will go on a run with stops in the most beautiful and interesting places in Moscow.



Fans of drive and speed will be able to take part in a motorcycle rally around Moscow. It will be organized with the support of the AVTODOM Ducati dealership. It is located at Moscow, 85th km of the MKAD, vl.5, building 1. A gala event and various interactive events with valuable prizes will be held there at 13:00. Refreshments and presentation of special offers for the purchase of motorcycles in the new season await all those present.



You must be the owner of a Ducati motorcycle and, of course, be a member of the official motorcycle club @d.o.c.moscow to take part in the rally. If you are not a member of this club yet, then quickly write to @d.o.c.moscow and spend this day with us as cool as possible!



The long-awaited new products of 2024 will be presented to guests. The elegant, bright and fast Ducati Streetfighter SP2, Ducati Panigale V4 R, Ducati DesertX and Ducati Diavel V4 are already available in the AVTODOM Ducati showroom. The exclusive Ducati Multistrada V4 RS touring motorbike will be the star of the event. Everyone can become its owner.



Event participants will be able to explore a new line of accessories that are extremely popular among motorcycle fans ahead of the season. This includes racing equipment, sliders, protection, etc. The beginning of the new motorcycle season promises to be a memorable event for all fans of the unique Italian brand.



“The opening of a new motorcycle season together with Ducati Club Moscow is one of the most anticipated and vibrant annual events of the AVTODOM Group. About a hundred Ducati motorcycles traditionally participate there. Ducati motorcycles represent exclusivity, design and speed. We are pleased to present a wide selection of different models of Ducati motorcycles to fans of the brand. These impress with their perfection and beauty. We invite you to a motorcycle rally in honor of the opening of the summer season!” - Oleg Romanenko, Head of the Ducati dealer network of AVTODOM Group, commented.



AVTODOM is the official dealer of Italian Ducati motorcycles in Moscow and Krasnodar. There is a wide selection of motorcycles in the AVTODOM Ducati showroom. You can use lending or leasing services to purchase the motorcycle. AVTODOM Ducati provides service for new and used motorcycles. All equipment and spare parts presented at the dealership fully comply with the technical requirements of the Ducati brand for official dealers.





