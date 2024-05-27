Iran's pistachio exports to EU member states see 17 percent increase YoY

(MENAFN) The statistical office of the European Union (Eurostat) has reported a notable increase in Iran's pistachio exports to EU member states during the first quarter of the current year, showcasing a promising trend for the Iranian pistachio industry. Compared to the same period last year, Iran's pistachio exports to the European Union surged by 17 percent, reaching a total value of €34 million.



In contrast to the positive overall growth, there were some fluctuations observed in specific segments of the pistachio market. Notably, exports of pistachios with shells experienced a slight decline of 3.0 percent, amounting to €8.7 million in the first four months of 2024, down from €9 million in the corresponding period in 2023. However, this decline was offset by a significant increase of 26 percent in the exports of shelled pistachios, reaching €25.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to €20 million in the same period last year.



Germany emerged as the leading importer of Iranian pistachios among European countries during the first quarter of the current year. A substantial portion, approximately 71 percent (equivalent to €24.3 million) of Iran's total pistachio exports to the EU, found their way to Germany, underscoring the significant demand for Iranian pistachios in the German market. This robust performance positions Iran as the second-largest exporter of pistachios to the European Union in the first quarter of 2024, following the United States.

