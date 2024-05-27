Shiwani Chakraborty's 'Village Girl' Look Is About 'Minimal Makeup, Cotton Sarees, Single Braid'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actress Shiwani Chakraborty gave insights about her desi look in the show 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor', sharing that she has a very de-glam look with minimal makeup, and wears simple cotton sarees.

Shiwani, who plays Kaveri, the elder sister of Vaiju (Rutuja Bagwe) said: "This is the first time I am playing a village girl. Although, I have played traditional roles before in my last show 'Nimki Mukhiya'. In my new show, I have a very de-glam look with minimal makeup--just enough to appear on camera. I wear small earrings and a simple chain because my character belongs to a family that is struggling."

"The family is simple and from a small village. My character, Kaveri, has a desire to dress up a little and look nice. So, I wear simple cotton sarees, and my look includes a single braid. I enjoy playing this character because, in the past, I have always worn heavy jewellery, like big earrings, which often became a trend. In every show, I had heavy makeup and wore gorgeous sarees and dresses," she said.

The actress expressed her excitement saying: "When my promo came out, my friends, family, and fans gave very positive feedback. They are excited to see me in this new avatar and have told me that there is beauty in simplicity."

"As an actor, I believe I should portray each character in the best possible way, and I am happy with this role. A lot of time a look sets the tone for the character and I am happy that Kaveri is doing that for me," she added.

The show stars Rutuja and Ankit Gupta as Rannvijay in the lead roles.

'Maati Se Bandhi Dor' will air on Star Plus on May 27.