La Liga: Kylian Mbappe Debuts As Resilient Mallorca Hold Real Madrid On Draw

(MENAFN- IANS) Palma, Aug 19 (IANS) Kylian Mbappe's much-anticipated La debut for ended in frustration as the reigning champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Mallorca on the opening day of the new season.

The French superstar, who completed a blockbuster move from Paris Saint-Germain over the summer, showcased glimpses of his brilliance but was unable to secure a victory in his first league match in Spain.

Fresh from scoring on his debut in Madrid's Super Cup triumph against Atalanta just days earlier, Mbappe looked lively and determined to make an immediate impact in domestic competition. The 25-year-old forward, a six-time Ligue 1 Golden Boot winner and PSG's all-time top scorer, carried the weight of expectations on his shoulders as he stepped onto the pitch at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid started the match with intensity, and it was Brazilian duo Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. who combined to break the deadlock. Vinicius' clever backheel found Rodrygo, who curled a precise shot into the far corner, giving Carlo Ancelotti's side a deserved lead. The goal was a statement of intent from Los Blancos, with their attacking flair on full display.

However, Mallorca proved to be stubborn opponents and found a way back into the match. Vedat Muriqi, the towering striker, rose highest to meet Dani Rodríguez's cross and powered a header past Thibaut Courtois to level the scores. The equalizer stunned the home crowd and gave the visitors renewed belief.

Mbappe had opportunities to restore Madrid's lead, but luck was not on his side. A fierce strike whizzed narrowly wide of the post, and Mallorca's goalkeeper Dominik Greif made a crucial save with his legs to deny the Frenchman from close range. Despite his best efforts, the World Cup winner could not find the back of the net.

Ferland Mendy's late challenge on Muriqi in stoppage time resulted in a straight red card for the French defender, leaving Madrid to finish the game with 10 men. The match ended with a sense of disappointment for the home side, who had hoped for a winning start to their title defense.