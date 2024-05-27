Ukraine contemplates sending staff officers to war

(MENAFN) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced on Friday its plan to "optimize" operations by reassigning up to 60% of its current personnel to forward commands and combat units. This decision follows an efficiency survey conducted earlier this year, which concluded that the staff could achieve more with fewer people, according to Evgeny Ostryansky, head of the Planning Directorate, on Telegram.



Ostryansky explained that the released personnel would bolster command and control bodies at operational and tactical levels, as well as replenish combat units. This move is also intended to facilitate the rotation of units engaged in long-term combat missions on the front lines.



This measure is part of a broader effort by Kiev to address troop shortages amid ongoing conflicts with Russia. Recent changes to mobilization rules include lowering the conscription age to 25, eliminating most medical exemptions, and extending the draft to previously exempt local and regional officials. Additionally, convicts are being offered parole in exchange for military enlistment, and Ukrainians abroad must register with the military to access consular services such as passport and ID card renewals.

