PDP Distances Itself From Video Showing Anti-Gujjar Slogans Being Raised At Party Meeting

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The PDP on Sunday distanced itself from a purported video showing anti-Gujjar slogans being raised during a Lok Sabha election campaign of the party.
In a post on X, the PDP wrote,“Regarding a derogatory video about our Gujjar community doing rounds on social media we would like to make it abundantly clear that the man in question is not associated with PDP in any shape or form but keeps barging into our meetings,” the party posted on X.ADVERTISEMENT
The video showing a group of people raising slogans at a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) meeting against the Gujjar community surfaced online.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti is pitted against Gujjar leader and National Conference candidate Mian Altaf Ahmad for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.
“We condemn these venomous unwarranted slogans. Mehbooba Mufti sahiba has always held them in high regard & will continue fighting for their rights,” the PDP added. Read Also PDP Workers, Polling Agents Being Asked To Report To Police Stations Ahead Of Voting: Mehbooba Omar Questions PDP's Allegiance To INDIA Bloc, Accuses Mehbooba Of Targeting Only NC Not BJP
Senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar termed the slogans as“racist” and said the PDP does not stand for such acts.
“A video clip on social media with racist slogans against a respected community apparently is from a recent campaign. Condemning it unreservedly, must say this is not what @jkpdp stands for. Mufti sahab struggled all his life to connect people and communities. This is not us. Must disallow,” Akhtar posted on X.
