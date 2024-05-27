Emiratisation exceeds 100K Emiratis in private sector

(MENAFN) In a recent update shared on his social media account, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, reflected on the significant progress of the Emiratisation strategy within the private sector of the UAE. Emphasizing a groundbreaking achievement, Sheikh Mohammed announced that the number of Emirati citizens employed in the private sector has surpassed 100,000 for the very first time in the nation's history. This milestone underscores a concerted effort to enhance employment opportunities for Emiratis across diverse sectors of the economy.



Sheikh Mohammed further revealed that over the last two and a half years, an impressive 70,000 Emiratis have joined the private workforce, a testament to the effectiveness of initiatives such as the "Nafis" program. Launched under the guidance of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the "Nafis" program has received substantial support amounting to 24 billion dirhams. This significant investment has enabled the implementation of various legislative measures aimed at bolstering and incentivizing Emiratisation within the private sector.



The announcement coincided with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's thorough review of the outcomes stemming from the Emiratisation strategy. This comprehensive assessment underscores the leadership's unwavering commitment to fostering a sustainable and inclusive workforce, reflective of the nation's aspirations for economic prosperity and social development.



By surpassing the 100,000 mark, the UAE marks a pivotal moment in its journey towards promoting national talent and fostering a thriving private sector ecosystem. With ongoing support and strategic initiatives, the nation is poised to further accelerate its progress in creating meaningful employment opportunities for its citizens, ensuring a prosperous and inclusive future for all.

