Price Of Ginger Reaches Rs. 5,000 Per Kilo Today In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, May 27 (Daily Mirror) – The retail price of a kilogram of ginger has reached Rs.
5,000 at the Narahenpita Economic Centre today, the National Consumer Front said.
Accordingly, the retail price of a kilogram of ginger has reached Rs. 4,800, a kilogram of beans Rs. 700 and a kilogram of lime Rs. 1,800 at the Economic Centre.
