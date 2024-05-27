Price Of Ginger Reaches Rs. 5,000 Per Kilo Today In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, May 27 (Daily Mirror) – The retail price of a kilogram of ginger has reached Rs.

5,000 at the Narahenpita Economic Centre today, the National Consumer Front said.

Accordingly, the retail price of a kilogram of ginger has reached Rs. 4,800, a kilogram of beans Rs. 700 and a kilogram of lime Rs. 1,800 at the Economic Centre.

