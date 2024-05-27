Courtyard By Marriott Phuket Patong Launches All-Inclusive Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort is a premier destination offering exceptional accommodations and unparalleled service. Nestled in the heart of Patong, our resort provides the perfect base for exploring the vibrant local culture and stunn

This offer ensures travelers can fully immerse themselves in a tropical paradise with unlimited food and beverages, all without hidden charges.

PHUKET, THAILAND, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach resort is thrilled to unveil the new All-Inclusive Experience package, setting a new standard for a worry-free getaway in Thailand. This offer ensures guests can fully immerse in a tropical paradise with unlimited food and beverages, all without hidden charges.The all-inclusive package offers the ultimate convenience, providing everything needed right at the fingertips at the resort's prime location in Patong. Guest can enjoy the stunning surroundings and indulge in a seamless vacation experience.All-Inclusive Package Includes:.Daily buffet breakfast for 2 persons.Daily unlimited lunch and dinner for 2 persons (excluding room service & take away).Unlimited drinks from our All-Inclusive beverages list at any outlets for 2 persons from 11am-11pm.Complimentary resort activitiesPromotional Code: D60 ( )Valid Stay Dates: April 24, 2024 - October 31, 2024Marriott Bonvoy members can enjoy exclusive benefits and earn points during their stay. For more details and to make a reservation, visit###For media inquiries, please contact:Jehan AbindanCluster Senior Marketing Communications ManagerCourtyard by Marriott, Phuket Patong Beach Resort & Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa...Mobile #: +66 837329810###About Courtyard by Marriott Phuket PatongCourtyard by Marriott Phuket Patong is a new beachfront resort offering 445 guestrooms, nine restaurants and bars, a Kids' Club, Fitness Center, and four outdoor pools, including a family-friendly fun pool. Centrally located in the heart of Patong, the resort is poised to become a prime destination for travelers seeking an unforgettable experience on Phuket Island. For more information, visit and stay connected on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.About Courtyard by Marriott®Courtyard by Marriott is the hotel brand of choice for trailblazing guests who are inspired by a passion to do great things. With over 1,285 locations in 60 countries and territories, Courtyard is passionate about empowering its guests and serving the needs of travelers everywhere, no matter the purpose of their trip. Its thoughtfully designed guestrooms provide an elevated experience to relax and recharge, complete with plush bedding and flexible workspaces. Guests are able to work, eat well, connect, and be at their best to keep moving forward to succeed. Courtyard is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition.To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy. For more information or reservations, visit marriott and stay connected on X, Instagram, and Facebook.About Marriott Bonvoy®Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with over 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy MomentsTM, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.###

