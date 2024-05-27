Egypt to expand wheat cultivation, raise storage capacity

(MENAFN) The Egyptian government, as announced by Minister of Planning Hala Al-Saeed, aims to expand wheat cultivation to 3.5 million acres in the fiscal year 2024-2025, a notable increase from the current 3.2 million acres in the fiscal year 2023-2024. Minister Al-Saeed emphasized that this expansion is part of a broader strategy to enhance wheat silo storage capacities, with a target of reaching 5.2 million tons, compared to approximately 3.9 million tons in the year 2022-2023.



In addition to the focus on wheat cultivation, Egypt is also prioritizing the expansion of cultivated areas for strategic crops, with aims to reach 2.8 million acres of corn and 220,000 acres of fava beans. Minister Al-Saeed highlighted the high productivity of these crops, emphasizing their potential to reduce the food gap and decrease reliance on agricultural imports, thus contributing to Egypt's food security objectives.



Furthermore, the Egyptian government plans to add approximately 750,000 agricultural acres during the fiscal year 2024-2025, bringing the total agricultural areas to around 10.7 million acres. This strategic initiative reflects Egypt's commitment to bolstering its agricultural sector and increasing domestic food production capacity.



Egypt's focus on expanding wheat cultivation and storage capacities aligns with its status as one of the world's largest importers of wheat. While wheat has historically been a strategic commodity controlled by certain countries, Egypt is taking proactive steps to enhance its self-sufficiency and reduce dependence on external sources. These efforts underscore Egypt's determination to strengthen its agricultural sector and ensure food security for its population.

