Heavy rainfall in southern Brazil claim 169 lives since April 29

(MENAFN) The Civil Defense agency in southern Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state has reported a staggering death toll of 169 individuals since record rainfall and flooding swept through the region on April 29.



According to the agency's latest update released on Sunday, three additional bodies were discovered in the past 24 hours, while 56 people remain missing, underscoring the magnitude of the catastrophe, which ranks as the worst natural disaster ever experienced in the state. The relentless downpours and subsequent flooding have left communities devastated, with thousands displaced and infrastructure severely damaged.



Amid the ongoing crisis, over 2.3 million residents have been forced to flee their homes due to the weeks of flooding and the overflow of rivers across the region. The scale of displacement highlights the urgent need for emergency response efforts and the provision of essential aid to affected populations. The state's governor, Eduardo Leite, has emphasized the enormity of the task ahead, estimating that it will take at least a year to rebuild the damaged infrastructure in Rio Grande do Sul's capital city, Porto Alegre, and the other 469 municipalities impacted by the disaster.



With weather forecasts predicting further rainfall in the coming week, authorities are taking precautionary measures to minimize risks to public safety. In response to the anticipated adverse weather conditions, schools in Porto Alegre and other major cities in the state will remain closed for 48 hours.



Rio Grande do Sul, situated along the border with neighboring Argentina and Uruguay, serves as a crucial agricultural hub in Brazil. Renowned as the top producer of rice in Latin America, the state's agricultural sector has also been significantly affected by the unprecedented flooding, further compounding the challenges faced by local communities and the broader region.

