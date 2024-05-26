Prepare For Li-FT Off Exploring Mining Podcast With Francis Macdonald, And Li-FT Power Ltd. (TSXV: LIFT)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks announces the Exploring Mining Podcast Sunday edition interview with Francis Macdonald, CEO and Director of Li-FT Power Ltd. (TSXV: LIFT ) (OTCQX: LIFFF )

In this episode, host Cali Van Zant speaks with Francis about results coming out from their 50,000 meter drill program at LI-FT's Yellowknife project and MRE expected later this year. Francis speaks to us about their other projects in Quebec, and the Cali project

Discussions include the lithium markets in general and how geopolitics and advancing technologies are paving the way to a bullish future. Francis gives insight on what to look for when investing in the lithium space and more.

Host Cali Van Zant said, "My takeaways from the conversation are that LI-FT is one to follow as they are ahead of the game in preparation; laying the groundwork for the next bull lithium market."

About LIFT

LIFT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company's flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. LIFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group.

