Abdallat Highlights Jordan's Committment To Advancing Human Rights Under King's Vision

Amman, May 26 (Petra) - Khalil Abdallat, Director of the Human Rights Unit at the Prime Ministry, underlined the His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision and commitment to advancing human rights in Jordan. This vision is rooted in the principles of Islam, and authentic Arab values, and aligns with internationaldevelopments in the field.In an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra) coinciding with the Silver Jubilee and Independence Day, Abdallat highlighted His Majesty's belief in the fundamental rights of individuals to live in freedom and dignity, free from discrimination based on religion, gender, race, or any other characteristic. He underscored the importance of democracy and political participation as essential components for promoting human rights.Abdallat noted that His Majesty's vision stresses the necessity of respecting the rule of law, protecting individual and collective rights, and achieving social justice as foundational for promoting human rights. It also encourages dialogue and tolerance among different societal groups to enhance mutual understanding and respect.He pointed out that this royal vision has translated into significant constitutional reforms led by His Majesty, which have bolstered the protection of human rights. These include expanding political participation, enhancing judicial independence, and establishing national institutions dedicated to human rights, such as the National Center for Human Rights.Furthermore, under His Majesty's directives, numerous laws and legislations have been enacted to promote human rights, including the Children's Law and the Law of Political Parties and Elections. Programs and projects aimed at fostering a culture of human rights have been launched, along with active participation in international human rights forums to enhance global cooperation.Abdallat underlined His Majesty's belief that political modernization is crucial for enhancing public participation and the rule of law. He also highlighted the role of economic modernization in creating job opportunities and improving living standards, and the importance of developing the public sector for greater efficiency and effectiveness.He linked modernization to freedom and democracy, noting that it encourages political participation and accountability. Achieving social justice helps reduce poverty and marginalization, enhancing people's ability to enjoy their rights. Good governance ensures respect for the law and protection of individual and collective rights, he added.On the state of human rights in Jordan, Abdallat stated that significant progress has been made in recent years due to government efforts and reforms. The government has issued national legislation, amended the constitution to align with global developments, and developed national laws to meet international obligations, particularly the core human rights conventions it has ratified.The state has also launched national initiatives and strategies, and established institutions focused on human rights, reinforcing this culture through educational and awareness programs.Despite challenges, the Jordanian government strives to improve human rights through the comprehensive national plan for human rights 2016-2025, supporting national institutions like the National Center for Human Rights, the National Council for Family Affairs, the Supreme Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and the Jordanian National Committee for Women's Affairs.Abdallat highlighted the role of the Human Rights Unit in national consultations for the universal periodic review of human rights, collecting opinions and proposals from stakeholders including NGOs and civil society institutions, and contributing to the preparation of national reports with various government agencies.The comprehensive national plan for human rights serves as a roadmap for fulfilling Jordan's international human rights obligations, setting goals for the government, outlining the measures to achieve them, and identifying responsible entities, time frames, and mechanisms for evaluation and updates.Looking forward, Abdallat expressed the intention to evaluate all related efforts and incorporate voluntary commitments and recommendations from international bodies and sustainable development goals into future planning.He stressed the government's commitment to strengthening partnerships with various stakeholders, including NGOs, civil society institutions, the private sector, international organizations, and individuals, to promote human rights in Jordan.Abdallat also emphasized the crucial role of the media in fostering a culture of human rights, raising awareness, and educating the public about fundamental rights such as life, freedom, equality, and dignity. The media's coverage of violations and victims' stories helps stimulate efforts to address these issues while providing platforms for dialogue and promoting tolerance and respect.Abdallat reaffirmed Jordan's determination to continue improving human rights and enhancing cooperation with all relevant parties. He expressed confidence that the best practices and achievements will significantly contribute to achieving the desired goals, and underscored the commitment to building a strong foundation for protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms.