President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To Georgian Prime Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent acongratulatory letter to Prime Minister of Georgia IrakliKobakhidze on the occasion of Georgia's Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend mysincerest congratulations to you and all your people on theoccasion of the national day of our friendly country, Georgia –Independence Day.

The relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia stem from theunshakable will and intentions of our friendly peoples, who havelived in a spirit of good neighborliness and mutual understandingfor centuries. It is gratifying that our interstate relations havegained new momentum today, and that our partnership, based onmutual trust and support, has successfully developed and beenenriched with new content.

The transportation, energy, and other infrastructure projects ofstrategic importance, which we are jointly implementing, not onlyserve the interests of our peoples but also play a significant rolein the broader region – Eurasia, creating invaluableopportunities.

I am confident that we will successfully continue our jointefforts to expand Azerbaijan-Georgia relations in all areas,realize our joint initiatives, and deepen our mutually beneficialcooperation and strategic partnership for the welfare of ourpeoples and the stability and security of our region

On this festive day, I wish you strong health and success inyour endeavors, and the friendly people of Georgia everlastingpeace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 23 May 2024