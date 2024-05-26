QNB Group Named Middle East's Best Bank For ESG By Euromoney

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has achieved a remarkable milestone by winning multiple prestigious accolades at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024. These awards underscore QNB's unwavering commitment to excellence, sustainability, diversity, and inclusiveness in banking.

QNB has been honored with many titles, including the Middle East Best Bank for ESG award, which highlights the Bank's leadership and dedication to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable banking practices that positively influence the community and environment.

This accolade highlights QNB's leadership in integrating sustainable practices within the financial sector.

It is worth mentioning that QNB's comprehensive ESG strategy focuses on reducing its environmental footprint, enhancing social responsibility initiatives, and maintaining the highest standards of governance. The bank has implemented numerous green finance projects, supported community development programs, and adhered to strict ethical guidelines, positioning itself as a pioneer in sustainable banking.

Qatar's Best Bank for ESG was another award that came to confirm QNB's position as a leader in implementing robust ESG strategies within Qatar, ensuring responsible banking operations and contributing to national sustainability goals.

Euromoney also awarded QNB with Qatar's Best Bank, reaffirming the Bank's leadership in Qatar, as it continues to set the benchmark for superior financial services, customer satisfaction, and innovative banking solutions.

Qatar's Best Bank for Diversity & Inclusion award, a significant recognition that came to emphasize the Bank's inclusive culture and dedication to fostering a diverse workplace, reflecting its efforts in promoting equality and embracing differences.

QNB Capital, the investment banking arm of QNB Group, was named Qatar's Best Investment Bank. This is a testament of QNB Capital's expertise and excellence in investment banking, and its leading role in providing outstanding investment services and solutions in Qatar.

Commenting on these achievements, Heba Ali Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President, QNB Group Communications said “We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Euromoney with these prestigious awards. They are a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, sustainability, diversity, and inclusivity. At QNB, we continuously strive to enhance our services and operations, ensuring we meet the evolving needs of our clients and stakeholders.”

The group's success at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024 underscores its position as a leader in the banking industry, both regionally and globally. The bank drives sustainable growth and fosters an inclusive environment while delivering exceptional financial services.