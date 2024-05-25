Jordan Economic Forum Discusses Europe-Jordan Economic Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Economic Forum discussed mechanisms for developing economic relations between the European Union and Jordan during a dialogue session held on Wednesday as part of the Economic Salon programme at the forum's headquarters.

The session was attended by the European Union Ambassador to Jordan, Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, several EU ambassadors, the forum's president, Khair Abu Sa'ilik, and members of the Jordan Economic Forum, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

Khair Abu Sa'ilik opened the session by emphasising the importance of this discussion, titled“How to Elevate Economic Relations Between the European Union and Jordan to the Next Level”.He affirmed that these sessions serve as an ideal platform for exchanging ideas and experiences between both sides.

Abu Sa'ilik stated that Jordan seeks to enhance political relations with the European Union while underscoring the need to improve economic cooperation to achieve greater commercial benefits. He stressed that economic relations between Jordan and the European Union have not yet been fully exploited, calling for concerted efforts to open up economic relations that benefit all parties, the statement said.

He noted that Jordan hosts more than 1.3 million Syrian refugees from neighbouring countries, who share limited resources with Jordanians. He emphasised that the international community has failed in its commitments to both the refugees and the host communities and must provide the necessary support to Jordan.

Regarding the genocide against the people in Gaza, Abu Sa'ilik said:“We believe that the two-state solution is the optimal solution to achieve peace. However, the ongoing killing and genocide require the international community to take more serious action to end this tragedy.” He added:“Unfortunately, some Western countries take double standards on this issue. We appreciate the role of the countries that support Palestine, especially Norway and Spain, for their continuous support,” according to the statement.

For his part, the European Union Ambassador to Jordan, Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, said:“The EU-Jordan Business Forum on June 11 will provide the private sector and banks with a unique opportunity to leverage our immense trade and investment potential.”

The session was generously sponsored by Capital Bank, with annual sponsorship from the National Bank, Bank of Jordan, and the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company.