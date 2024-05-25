Kuwaiti Medical Team Achieves 1St Place In Gulf Dermatology Board Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, May 25 (KUNA) -- A Kuwaiti medical team specializing in dermatology was able to achieve first place in the Gulf Championship for trainee dermatologists affiliated with the Dermatology Board programs held on Friday and concluded on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking to KUNA, Dr. Abeer Al-Bathali, Director of the Kuwaiti Board Program of the Kuwait Institute for Medical Specialties and Secretary-General of the Kuwaiti Dermatologists Association, expressed her great happiness and pride in this honorable achievement and the distinguished performance of the Kuwaiti Dermatology Board doctors, wishing them all success in raising the name of Kuwait in international forums.

She added that the Kuwaiti delegation participated in the Abu Dhabi Dermatology and Cosmetic Medicine Conference included Dr. Nasser Ashkanani, Dr. Farah Al-Ali, and Dr. Aseel Al-Enezi from the Kuwaiti Board for Dermatology.

It is noteworthy that the tournament was held in Abu Dhabi with the participation of several male and female doctors from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman. The Kuwaiti delegation performed honorably and deservedly and, thence, won first place thanks to their competence and good training. (end)

