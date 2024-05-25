Kasaragod Sexual Abuse Case: Accused Who Raped 10-Year-Old Amid Robbery Attempt Arrested From Andhra Pradesh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kasaragod: In the case of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in Kanhangad, the accused's arrest has been recorded. Kodagu resident PA Saleem was taken into custody. The arrest took place in Adoni, Andhra Pradesh. The accused said that the intention was to steal the earrings. In the hopes that the child would wake up, he abducted the sleeping child and stole her earrings. By threatening to kill her if she made any noise, the child was sexually

abused.



Kerala: Kidnappers abandon 10-year-old in Kasaragod; medical report indicates molestation

An accused abducted the girl from her residence in Padanakkad around 3 a.m. last Wednesday, while she was asleep. The incident occurred when her grandfather briefly stepped out to milk the cow. The rest of the members of the family were asleep.

It is suspected that the assailant entered the house when the grandfather went out after opening the front door.

Since he wasn't using his mobile phone, tracking him proved challenging for the police. However, they managed to pinpoint his location after he made a single call to his home.

The Hosdurg Police had initiated a search for Saleem in the border areas of Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. Acting on a tip-off, they traveled to Andhra Pradesh and arrested him there.

The accused has a pattern of committing crimes and then living as a respectable person. He has prior cases of necklace snatching and is also accused under the POCSO Act of taking a minor girl on a bike and into the forest, for which he was in remand for three months. He, who worked in hotels in Bangalore and Goa, was being monitored by the police considering the possibility of his presence there. During this period, he made a call to his wife, which allowed the police to locate and apprehend him.

The accused stole the child's gold earrings and abandoned her around 500 meters from her home. The child sought assistance from a nearby household and reported the incident. She had injuries to her eyes and neck. In her testimony, the minor girl stated that she was abducted by someone who spoke Malayalam. Fingerprint experts and a dog squad arrived at the scene to conduct investigations