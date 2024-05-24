MEEZA Announces Appointment Of New CEO

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: MEEZA QSTP-LLC (Public) – Ticker:“MEZA”. MEEZA, Qatar's leading managed IT services, solutions provider, and data centres, announced the appointment of Mohamed Ali Al Ghaithani (pictured) as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective on 23 May 2024. Mohamed Al Ghaithani brings to MEEZA a distinguished career spanning 18 years emerged in the technology

sector, and a proven track record of leadership to oversee MEEZA's next phase of innovation and growth.

With a wealth of experience, Mohamed Al Ghaithani has spearheaded numerous business development programs and projects, driving strategic initiatives for digital transformation, operational automation, and the launch of innovative technological platforms across diverse sectors, including services and agriculture. His leadership expertise extends to information technology

, shared services, and project management, where he has excelled in team building, establishing new companies, and the successful delivery of strategic projects such as data centers, production lines, and services support projects.

MEEZA also extends profound gratitude to Mohsin Nasser Al Marri for his dedicated service as the Acting CEO since October 2023.

Under his stewardship, the company has maintained its trajectory of growth and excellence, ensuring a seamless continuation of service and innovation.“We are immensely grateful to Mohsin Nasser Al Marri and the entire executive team for their exceptional leadership during a pivotal period,” said Sh. Hamad Bin Abdulla bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Board at MEEZA.

Sheikh Hamad Al Thani also added:“We are thrilled to welcome Mohamed Ali Al Ghaithani as MEEZA's new CEO. His wealth of experience and visionary leadership will surely steer MEEZA to greater heights of success.” As MEEZA welcomes Mohamed Al Ghaithani, the company looks forward to a new chapter of innovative solutions and enhanced services under his leadership.“I am honored to join MEEZA, a company renowned for its quality technology

solutions and commitment to excellence,” said Mohamed Al Ghaithani.